Masked gunman kills three including toddler in robbery at Thai shopping centre

Thai police are hunting for a masked assailant who went on a shooting spree at a shopping centre, killing three people, including a two-year-old boy, and wounding four others as he robbed a jewellery store.

Security camera footage from the spree at the shopping centre in Lopburi province, about 90 miles north of Bangkok, shows a man wearing a ski mask, camouflage pants and a backpack across his chest shooting a customer at the shop and a sales clerk.

The man, carrying a handgun with a suppressor attached, then vaults on to the jewellery store counter and grabs several trays of gold necklaces.

A separate security camera video shows the toddler walking hand-in-hand with an adult near the jewellery store when he falls to the ground.