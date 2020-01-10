Meghan flies back to Canada - tasking Harry with resolving Sussex-shaped crisis

Meghan has returned to Canada to be reunited with baby Archie. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has flown to Canada leaving Prince Harry in the UK to deal with the fallout from the couple’s announcement that they want to step down as ‘senior’ Royals. Prince Harry’s office has begun urgent conversations with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William about what role he and Meghan should have and how they’re going to fund it. Meghan flew to Canada shortly after the couple dropped their bombshell announcement to other members of the Royal Family on Wednesday evening. Harry’s grandmother, father and brother only had a few minutes warning before the unprecedented statement was sent out to royal correspondents and made headline news in the UK and around the world.

Prince Harry has been left to deal with the fallout within the Royal Family. Credit: PA

While the initial response to the Sussex demands, which they had only floated with other Royals on their return from their ‘extended break’ in Canada, was one of frustration and shock, that gave way to a more practical mood on Thursday. “It is not the pitch we wanted to be playing on”, a royal source said, “but it is the pitch we are currently on and we have to deal with that reality.” It’s thought Meghan has returned to Canada - the country where she and Harry had just spent the last six weeks on an ‘extended family break’ from royal duties - to be reunited with baby Archie. It’s not clear if he was left with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, or close friends of the couple, like the stylist Jessica Mulroney and her family. However, her return flight to Canada was always part of the couple’s plan.

Prince Harry’s main task now is to accelerate the detailed discussions with his family and senior courtiers. The Queen has asked the most senior members of her family to conclude the discussions “at pace” and some initial decisions could be made public as early as next week. She is in Sandringham, Prince Charles is at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland while Prince William is in London. Urgent phone calls were made throughout the day on Thursday and the negotiations will continue throughout the coming days. The talk in royal circles was of “workable solutions” being ready within “days rather than weeks”. William and Kate are planning their first big engagement of the year next week when they will travel to Bradford to discuss some issues very close to their hearts like social cohesion. But until the Harry and Meghan row has been at least partially settled, all royal engagements will be overshadowed by the sudden new year family drama.

Harry and Meghan say they still want their UK home to be Frogmore Cottage, in the grounds of Frogmore House (right). Credit: PA