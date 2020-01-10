MoD nuclear infrastructure upgrade £1.35bn over-budget, watchdog warns

Poor management of the infrastructure to build and maintain Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent has led to years of delays and cost overruns of more than £1 billion, the Whitehall spending watchdog has warned. The National Audit Office (NAO) said failure of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to learn from past mistakes meant key projects to upgrade the Defence Nuclear Enterprise were over-budget and behind schedule. It said “inappropriate” contracts with outside contractors and beginning building work on facilities before the designs were “sufficiently mature” had added hundreds of millions of pounds to costs. And it highlighted a lack of technical skills within the MoD which resulted in the “gold-plating” of designs as staff were unable to challenge regulators when they insisted upon overly-complex specifications.

No 10 adviser Dominic Cummings will lead a review of defence spending Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

The findings come as the Prime Minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings is preparing to launch a far-reaching review of defence spending amid long-standing concerns that billions are being squandered on botched procurements. The NAO examined three programmes within the Nuclear Enterprise to replace ageing facilities, some dating back to the 1950s: – Project Mensa to construct a new nuclear warhead assembly and disassembly facility at the Atomic Weapons Establishment site at Burghfield – The building of a new core production capability (CPC) at the Rolls Royce site at Raynesway to produce the latest nuclear reactor core designs – The primary build facility at the BAE Systems shipyard at Barrow-in-Furness where the new Dreadnought class submarines to carry the Trident nuclear missiles will be built. While the three projects were valued at £2.5 billion, the NAO found that costs had risen by £1.35 billion with delays running at between 1.7 and 6.3 years.

The Royal Navy nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard, Credit: Royal Navy/PA