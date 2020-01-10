Play is a fundamental human right, Michael Rosen has said. The children’s author and poet said that play should not be seen as an “add on”, or an “extra” as he urged adults and children to “get out there and play”. Rosen’s comments come in a video by the British Psychological Society (BPS), which has said it is concerned that break times are being eroded.

In the video, called Right To Play, Rosen, a former Children’s Laureate who is best known for books such as We’re Going On A Bear Hunt, says: “Play isn’t an extra, it isn’t an add on. “Play is a fundamental human right. “Whoever you are, maybe you’re a mum, a dad, an auntie, an uncle or a grandparent, a child, a teenager, a teacher, whoever you are, let’s get out there and play.” The video also features primary school children talking about why play is important to them.

In a second video on How Play Changed The World, Rosen says: “Play is really, really important for me. “I’ve spent all my life doing different kinds of play, but especially with words.” He describes going into schools and encouraging children to play with words and sounds and to “make fun with them”. “When you make fun with words and you make fun with language you discover that it belongs to us. It doesn’t belong to a dictionary. It doesn’t belong to clever people, it belongs to us.”

