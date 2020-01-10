Senior royals seek 'workable solution' to Harry and Meghan's futures as Duchess of Sussex returns to Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit to the District Six Museum in Cape Town in September. Credit: PA

The Queen and other senior royals have ordered their teams to find "at pace" a "workable solution" to Harry and Meghan's future roles as it was revealed the Duchess of Sussex had returned to Canada amid the fallout of the couple's bombshell announcement. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had only recently arrived back in the UK after spending an extended festive break in Canada. Meghan has now returned to be reunited with baby son Archie who reportedly remained in the country looked after by a nanny and friends of Meghan. It is understood she was always due to go back to Canada after a brief stopover in the UK to attend some meetings, according to a friend.

The Queen once to move quickly to find a solution to the crisis. Credit: PA

A Buckingham Palace source said the Queen, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have asked aides to work with governments and the Sussex Household to find a solution to the couple's plans to step back from their frontline roles as members of the monarchy and become financially independent. The head of state has moved quickly to avert the latest crisis to hit the royal family following the recent difficulties they faced with the Duke of York's disastrous television interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Chris Ship, ITV News Royal Editor, quoted a royal source as saying: “It is not the pitch we wanted to be playing on, but it is the pitch we are currently on and we have to deal with that reality.”

Former chair of the public accounts committee Margaret Hodge says she respects Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal duties, following the "viciousness" faced by the Duchess.

The Queen in Sandringham, Charles in Aberdeenshire, William at Kensington Palace and Harry at Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle, have spoken on a conference call, according to reports. On Wednesday, Harry and Meghan released a shock statement on Instagram announcing they will be "stepping back" as senior royals and will divide their time between the UK and North America. The announcement was said to have left the Queen and other senior royals "hurt".

Harry has spoken to the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William on a call. Credit: PA

ITV News at 10 presenter, Tom Bradby, a friend of Harry and Meghan, claimed the couple were made aware over the Christmas period that the monarchy's focus in the future would be on those at the top of the line of succession that "they weren't really a part of it". Meghan's return to Canada leaves Harry left to negotiate their futures with his family and royal aides alone. Buckingham Palace has already warned the couple that their decision to "step back" from the royal family will be "complicated", but the Queen has ordered a solution to be found in days not weeks. Dai Davies, a former Royal protection officer, told ITV News: "They need the professionalism of the intelligence services and Scotland Yard, and the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) and possibly in America. "This is a well-oiled machine that does work most of the time but to think it can just be abdicated or just put across to private security is non-nonsensical."

The couple's wish to become financially independent but with a commitment to still support the Queen through official royal duties has been criticised by some. This halfway house, as both members of the monarchy and private individuals making a living, has been described as a "toxic mix" by David McClure, an investigator into royal finances.