Sir Keir Starmer: Labour must regain people's trust

Sir Keir Starmer will launch his Labourleadership campaign with a pledge to win back former supporters who switched to the Tories at the general election.

At a launch event in Manchester on Saturday, the shadow Brexit secretary will say the party must retain its radicalism while making it relevant to people's everyday lives.

He will promise to pursue Boris Johnson relentlessly in Parliament if he succeeds in becoming leader when the result is announced in April.

Sir Keir has emerged as the clear favourite among LabourMPs and was the first of the six contenders to secure the 22 nominations required to progress to the next stage of the contest.

He has, however, been keen to emphasise his radical credentials in a pitch to grassroots party members who are thought to be more left-wing and whose votes will ultimately determine the outcome.