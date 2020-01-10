Trump calls Iranian general’s death ‘American justice’

President Donald Trump used his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up “American justice” by ordering a drone strike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Mr Trump’s remarks during the rally in Toledo, Ohio also ranged from mockery of Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff to a suggestion that he should have won the Nobel Prize.

The president made his comments shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that Mr Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.

Mr Trump mocked Ms Pelosi’s mental acuity and called Mr Schiff a “pencil neck”. He also dubbed senator Bernie Sanders “crazy Bernie” for raising objections to how he carried out the strike on Gen Soleimani.

“We got a call. We heard where he was. We knew the way he was getting there,” Mr Trump told cheering supporters. “We didn’t have time to call up Nancy, who isn’t operating with a full deck.”