‘Wolf Moon’ lunar eclipse delights skygazers

Astronomy enthusiasts were treated to the first full Moon of 2020 on Friday evening, also known as the “Wolf Moon”, which coincided with a lunar eclipse.

Skygazers witnessed a penumbral lunar eclipse, with the Moon passing through the earth’s shadow.

Nasa said: "The planet Mercury will be passing on the far side of the Sun as seen from Earth, called superior conjunction.

"Because Mercury orbits inside of the orbit of Earth, it will be shifting from the morning sky to the evening sky and will begin emerging from the glow of dusk on the western horizon in late January 2020."