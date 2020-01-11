- ITV Report
Brit Awards nominations: Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead male-dominated shortlist
Singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave have topped the nominations for the Brit Awards 2020 - but questions have been raised over how few women made the shortlist.
While Capaldi and Dave both featured four times, there were only four nominations for women out of a possible 25 in the categories which are not gender-specific.
Despite the Brits' voting academy undergoing an overhaul in 2017, which was designed to make the awards more gender balanced and diverse, no female performers were included in the shortlists for either best group or album.
Among the women, Mabel is up for the new artist and best song gongs, while Normani and Miley Cyrus have both collaborated on tracks which are also nominated for best song.
Dave and Scottish singer Capaldi are pitted against each other in the male solo artist, song of the year, new artist of the year and album categories.
Stormzy received three nods, with his song Vossi Bop and album Heavy Is The Head both making the shortlist. Here's the full list of nominations:
Male solo artist
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Female artist
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Song of the year
- Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
- Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
- Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
- Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
- Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
- Tom Walker - Just You And I
- Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Group
- Coldplay
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D Block Europe
- Bastille
New artist
- Aitch
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Album
- Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Dave - Psychodrama
- Harry Styles - Fine Line
International male solo artist
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Tyler, The Creator
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
International female solo artist
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
The Brit Awards take place on February 18 at the O2 Arena in London, broadcast on ITV and hosted by Jack Whitehall.