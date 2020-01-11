Brit Awards nominations: Lewis Capaldi and Dave lead male-dominated shortlist

Singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave have topped the nominations for the Brit Awards 2020 - but questions have been raised over how few women made the shortlist.

While Capaldi and Dave both featured four times, there were only four nominations for women out of a possible 25 in the categories which are not gender-specific.

Despite the Brits' voting academy undergoing an overhaul in 2017, which was designed to make the awards more gender balanced and diverse, no female performers were included in the shortlists for either best group or album.