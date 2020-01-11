Starmer vows to protect Labour left-wing radicalism as Momentum backs Long Bailey

Labour leadership frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to win back traditional voters ahead of the next general election, while at the same protecting radical policies put forward by Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Keir, who is way ahead in the race's first stage with 68 colleagues backing him, has already made it through to the second stage by securing the backing from at least 22 - or 10% of - Labour MPs and MEPs.

In a bid to win over the current leader's supporters, Sir Keir told an audience in Manchester as he formally launched his campaign, that Jeremy Corbyn was "right" to position Labour as the "party of anti-austerity".

"We are not going to trash the last Labour government, but nor are we going to trash the last four years - there have been very many important moves," he said.

"Jeremy Corbyn made our party the party of anti-austerity and he was right to do so."

But the task of persuading the left of Labour to back him was made harder by campaign group Momentum, which on Saturday came out in support of Sir Keir's nearest rival, Rebecca Long Bailey.

Ms Long Bailey, who is also in the race's second stage with 26 colleague nominations, is backed by left-wing Momentum as the "only viable candidate" for leader able to build on the party's "socialist agenda".