Queen sends message of condolence to Canada after Iran plane crash

The Queen said her thoughts and prayers are with those who died in the crash. Credit: PA

The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor-General of Canada following the Ukrainian International Airlines disaster. Iran has admitted unintentionally shooting down the aircraft which crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. There were 57 Canadians killed, with the oldest born in 1945 and the youngest born in 2018.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The majority of the victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians, while at least four are believed to be British nationals. In her message to Governor-General Julie Payette, the Queen said: “Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life following the crash of the Ukrainian Airlines aircraft in Iran. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Canada, which has suffered such a devastating loss. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those Canadians, and indeed other nationalities, who died, and to the many others who have been affected by this terrible event.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.