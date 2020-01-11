Taiwan votes with future of its democracy on the line

The future of Taiwan’s democracy is on the line as the self-ruled island’s 19 million voters decide on whether to give independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen a second term. Voting began at 8am local time (12am UK time) on Saturday and wraps up at 4pm. The vote count will begin soon after, with results expected later in the evening. Miss Tsai and her main challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, both voted shortly after polls opened. Mr Han voted in Kaohsiung, the city in southern Taiwan where he is mayor.

Han Kuo-yu, Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election candidate of the KMT or Nationalist Party, prepares to cast his votes at a polling station in southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city Credit: Ritchie B. Tongo/AP

“I hope every citizen can come out and vote,” Miss Tsai said after casting her vote in Taipei, the capital. “You should exercise your rights to make democracy stronger in Taiwan.” For many in Taiwan, months of protests in Hong Kong have cast in stark relief the contrast between their democratically governed island and authoritarian, communist-ruled mainland China. Miss Tsai said at a final campaign rally on Friday night that the election was a chance to protect Taiwan’s democracy. “Let us tell the world with our own votes that Taiwanese are determined to defend sovereignty, determined to guard democracy and determined to persist in reforms,” she said. The Nationalist Party’s Mr Han has said Taiwan should be more open to negotiations with China, in contrast to Miss Tsai, who has dismissed Beijing’s overtures.

At his last rally, attended by hundreds of thousands of people in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, he focused on practical issues such as improving education and the economy. “I want to attract massive investments. I want products to be exported non-stop,” he said. China and Taiwan separated during civil war in 1949, but Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island and occasionally threatens to use force to seize control if necessary. The Hong Kong protests have undermined Taiwan support for the “one-country, two-systems” approach Beijing has championed for governing both that former British colony and Taiwan. Fears of Chinese interference in Taiwan’s politics and an uptick in the economy have helped Miss Tsai regain an edge after a dire electoral setback for her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 14 months ago.

Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election candidate, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen lines up and talks with people at a polling station in New Taipei City, Taiwan Credit: Chiang Ying-ying/AP