- ITV Report
-
Trainline introduces split ticketing to help rail passengers save money
Rail passengers could make huge savings as a leading travel app will offer customers the chance to buy "split tickets".
Trainline has launched SplitSave, which will give customers the chance to split their tickets into segments on eligible routes across the UK on thousands of journeys.
It could save travellers millions of pounds collectively, the company said.
Split ticketing finds combinations of tickets to save customers money on almost two thirds of rail routes, automatically splitting the journey into legs, without the need for changing trains.
Trainline said examples of potential savings included £80.10 between Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston and £79.85 between Edinburgh Waverley and London King's Cross.
Clare Gilmartin, chief executive of Trainline, said: "We've been working closely with our industry partners on this exciting new feature, as it represents another big step in our shared goal of getting more people to pick train travel over cars and flights."
Jacqueline Starr, chief operating officer at the Rail Delivery Group, said: "We support any effort to improve how people buy tickets within the current fares structure, but ultimately these are only sticking plaster solutions on a system in need of major surgery."