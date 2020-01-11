Trainline introduces split ticketing to help rail passengers save money

Rail passengers could make huge savings as a leading travel app will offer customers the chance to buy "split tickets". Credit: PA

Rail passengers could make huge savings as a leading travel app will offer customers the chance to buy "split tickets". Trainline has launched SplitSave, which will give customers the chance to split their tickets into segments on eligible routes across the UK on thousands of journeys. It could save travellers millions of pounds collectively, the company said.

Split ticketing finds combinations of tickets to save customers money on almost two thirds of rail routes, automatically splitting the journey into legs, without the need for changing trains. Trainline said examples of potential savings included £80.10 between Manchester Piccadilly and London Euston and £79.85 between Edinburgh Waverley and London King's Cross.

