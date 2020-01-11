UK ambassador arrested in Iran amid protests over shooting down of plane

The UK's ambassador to Tehran has been arrested amid protests in Iran after the country admitted to "unintentionally" shooting down a passenger plane, killing all 176 on board.

Rob Macaire was detained for more than an hour before being released, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the arrest of the British ambassador was a "flagrant violation of international law".

Mr Macaire was said to have been one of a number of individuals held on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing radical actions, however it is understood he had been attending what was billed as a vigil for the victims of the crash.

The event quickly turned into a demonstration, at which point Mr Macaire left.

Earlier on Saturday Iran admitted its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukraine passenger plane.

The Iranian government had previously denied Western accusations they were responsible however, in the face of mounting evidence it acknowledged it had it shot down the Ukrainian jetliner by accident.

Following the admission hundreds of furious protesters gathered at universities in Tehran as disdain grew against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Demonstrators demanded officials involved in the missile attack be removed from their positions and arrested.