UK weather: Mild for most with rain across the north

Rain across Scotland and Northern Ireland will slowly move southeastwards during the day, reaching south Wales and the Midlands by dusk.

The rain will be heavy at times, especially across western Scotland and northwest England. Southern parts of England however will tend to remain dry but rather cloudy throughout the day.

It will be a windy day across the country, but especially so across southeast Scotland, northern England and north Wales, with gales quite widely here for a time.

Despite the wind and rain it will be a very mild day for much of the UK, with a maximum temperature of 13 Celsius (55F).