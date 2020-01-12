- ITV Report
Brighter Sunday ahead for much of UK after damp start
Early rain over southeast England will soon clear this morning, with rain across the central swathe of the UK clearing during the early afternoon.
Otherwise, today will be much brighter than yesterday with sunny spells but also a few showers, mainly northwest Scotland.
Although winds not as strong as yesterday, it will still be windy in the north.
Maximum temperature today of 13 Celsius in the south, but feeling much colder in the north than yesterday.