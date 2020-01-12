Conservative philosopher Sir Roger Scruton dies aged 75

Credit: PA

Writer and philosopher Sir Roger Scruton has died aged 75 after a six-month battle with cancer. In a statement on his website, the writer's family said they were "hugely proud of him and of all his achievements". It added: "Beloved husband of Sophie, adored father to Sam and Lucy and treasured brother of Elizabeth and Andrea, he died peacefully on Sunday 12th January."

Sir Roger with his wife Sophie, daughter Lucy and son Sam after he was knighted. Credit: PA

One of the country's most prominent conservative philosophers, during his lifetime Sir Roger published more than 50 books and held fellowships at a number of institutions including the British Academy. Sir Roger graduated from Cambridge University in 1965 and paid particular attention to aesthetics, architecture and music in his philosophical work. In 2016 he was knighted for his services to philosophy, teaching and public education.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Paying tribute to Sir Roger on Twitter, Tory MEP Daniel Hannan described him as "the greatest conservative of our time" and added "the country has lost a towering intellect."

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick wrote: "His work on building more beautifully, submitted recently to my department, will proceed and stand part of his unusually rich legacy."