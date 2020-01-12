- ITV Report
-
Conservative philosopher Sir Roger Scruton dies aged 75
Writer and philosopher Sir Roger Scruton has died aged 75 after a six-month battle with cancer.
In a statement on his website, the writer's family said they were "hugely proud of him and of all his achievements".
It added: "Beloved husband of Sophie, adored father to Sam and Lucy and treasured brother of Elizabeth and Andrea, he died peacefully on Sunday 12th January."
One of the country's most prominent conservative philosophers, during his lifetime Sir Roger published more than 50 books and held fellowships at a number of institutions including the British Academy.
Sir Roger graduated from Cambridge University in 1965 and paid particular attention to aesthetics, architecture and music in his philosophical work.
In 2016 he was knighted for his services to philosophy, teaching and public education.
Paying tribute to Sir Roger on Twitter, Tory MEP Daniel Hannan described him as "the greatest conservative of our time" and added "the country has lost a towering intellect."
Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick wrote: "His work on building more beautifully, submitted recently to my department, will proceed and stand part of his unusually rich legacy."
Sir Roger made headlines last year after he was dismissed as a government housing adviser over a row about comments he made in a magazine interview.
He was reported as saying the Chinese were “creating robots of their own people”, but the magazine later clarified his criticism was of the restrictive regime of the Chinese Communist Party rather than the citizens.
Sir Roger also repeated his claim that Islamophobia was a propaganda word “invented by the Muslim Brotherhood in order to stop discussion of a major issue”.
The magazine subsequently apologised for the way it had posted social media links to the article in which “the views of Professor Scruton were not accurately represented in the tweets to his disadvantage”.
Then-housing secretary James Brokenshire apologised to Sir Roger, writing in the Spectator he regretted dismissing the intellectual over what was a “clearly partial report of your thoughts”.