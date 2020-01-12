Death toll rises as firefighter killed in Australian wildfires

A firefighter has been killed while battling the Australian wildfire crisis, taking the death toll to 27 people since September. Bill Slade, 60, was killed by a falling tree on Saturday near Omeo in the south-eastern state of Victoria, with the father-of-two commended for 40 years of service with Forest Fire Management Victoria. The fires have destroyed more than 2,000 homes and have focused many Australians on how the nation adapts to climate change.

The government led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under blistering criticism for downplaying the need to address climate change, which experts say helps supercharge the blazes. Thousands of protesters rallied late on Friday in Sydney and Melbourne, calling for Mr Morrison to be fired and for Australia to take tougher action on global warming. Extinction Rebellion said demonstrations also took place in London, Sheffield, Bristol and Lambeth, as well as in 30 countries worldwide from Argentina to Zambia.