Headmistress urges more schools to use iPads, not paper

A headteacher has urged others to follow her school’s example and go paperless.

Kathy Crewe-Read, headmistress of the £14,000-a-year Wolverhampton Grammar School (WGS), said exercise books are “old fashioned”.

Children need to be “prepared for the future, not for the past”, Mrs Crewe-Read told The Sunday Telegraph.

WGS pupils aged from nine to 14 use iPads rather than exercise books and textbooks in every lesson.

“We are trying to prepare our students for a distant future where, ultimately, writing and reading might be a thing of the past,” Mrs Crewe-Read said.

She said that everything is stored digitally on iPads, and science experiments and class discussions can be filmed.

“All worksheets are on the iPad at the press of a button. There is no handing out books or sheets of paper, nothing can get lost.”

Every WGS pupil also has an exercise book if they want to write “in the old-fashioned way”, Mrs Crewe-Read said.

But those pages are then photographed and saved onto the iPads.

Exercise books are reintroduced for Year 10 and above as students have to write by hand in public exams.