Iran summons UK ambassador over his 'illegal' presence at protest

People gather for a candlelight vigil in Tehran on Saturday evening. Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/PA

Britain's ambassador in Iran has been summoned to explain his "illegal and inappropriate presence" at an anti-government protest, the Iranian foreign ministry has said. It came as dozens of Iranian hard-liners were reported to have gathered outside the British embassy, chanting "Death to England" and calling for the ambassador to be expelled. Meanwhile, Iran’s security forces and riot police deployed in large numbers across the capital, expecting more protests after its Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane at a time of soaring tensions with the United States.

Rob Macaire was arrested after attending a vigil for the victims of the plane crash. Credit: Twitter/Rob Macaire

Rob Macaire was called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after being arrested by police on Saturday as demonstrations broke out in Tehran over the downing of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian forces. The plane crash early on Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After initially blaming a technical failure, authorities finally admitted to accidentally shooting it down in the face of mounting evidence and accusations by western leaders. The plane was shot down as Iran braced for retaliation after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces. The ballistic missile attack, which caused no casualties, was a response to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general, in a US airstrike in Baghdad. Mr Macaire's summoning to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs threatened to further escalate the diplomatic row between London and Tehran after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denounced Mr Macaire's detention as a "flagrant violation" of international law. It is illegal to arrest a diplomat.

People gathered at Amri Kabir University in Tehran Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/PA

Earlier, Mr Macaire denied he had been taking part in the demonstrations. He said he been attending a vigil for the victims of Flight PS752, when protests broke out and he left. "Can confirm I wasn't taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of PS752 tragedy," he tweeted. "Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. "I left after five minutes, when some started chanting."

Mr Macaire said that he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area, although he was later released. However, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, accused the ambassador of organising protests and called for his expulsion. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said he was one of a number of people arrested outside the Amir Kabir University on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing radical actions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said on its Telegram channel that he had been summoned over his "illegal and inappropriate presence" at the protests. After protests broke out on Saturday, criticising authorities for covering up the plane crash, riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered in Vali-e Asr Square in the city as calls circulated for more demonstrations on Sunday. Revolutionary Guard members also patrolled the city on motorbikes and plainclothes security men were also out in force.

