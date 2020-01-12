Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long-Bailey vows to abolish House of Lords

Labour leadership contender Rebecca Long-Bailey has said she would abolish the House of Lords if she succeeded in becoming prime minister.

The shadow business secretary said she would be unveiling a radical package of constitutional measures if she won the contest to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

“I do want to abolish the House of Lords and we’ll be rolling out as my campaign progresses how we intend to really shake up that constitutional package,” she told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme.

“There would need to be checks and balances in place, but to have a set of completely unelected people doing that I don’t think is right.”

Ms Long Bailey's biggest political rival is Sir Keir Starmer who is the current front runner in the race to replace Mr Corbyn.

The pair, along with Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips have all got the backing of at least 22 MPs or MEPs they are required to get by 2.30pm on Monday, in order to progress through to the next round.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry currently has 10 nominations and Clive Lewis, four.