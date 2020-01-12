- ITV Report
London commuters strip down to their pants for No Trousers Tube Ride
Groups of Londoners hopped on the Underground on Sunday with one item of clothing noticeably missing.
Those taking part in another No Trousers Tube Ride were spotted baring their legs around the capital.
The annual event began in New York City in 2002 and has since grown into “an international celebration of silliness” according to Improv Everywhere, the group behind the tradition.
The group's Facebook event page for today's stunt claims more than 200 people took their trousers off for the 2019 ride.
The event lists two simple "requirements for participation" - first, participants must be "willing to take trousers off on the Tube" and must also be "able to keep a straight face about it".
The idea is that commuters remove their trousers on public transport and act nonchalantly in order to raise a chuckle from their fellow passengers.
An infamously difficult task among London's usually guarded commuters.
Thousands showed an interest in attending the London edition of the event on Facebook.
The resulting photographs make for a jarring set of images – with Tube carriages, escalators and platforms dominated by bare legs.