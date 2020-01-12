MI5 chief dismisses US intelligence-sharing fears over Huawei

Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The head of MI5 has said he has no reason to think Britain’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States will be damaged if the Chinese tech giant Huawei is given access to the UK’s 5G network. The Government has come under intense pressure from the US administration not to allow Huawei a role in building 5G network amid fears that granting a Chinese firm access to the communications network could be a security risk. However, in an interview with the Financial Times, MI5 director general Sir Andrew Parker expressed confidence that Britain’s intelligence gathering would not suffer if it did decide to go ahead.

Sir Andrew Parker said the UK-US partnership is ‘very close and trusted’. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Asked specifically, if he thought the UK would lose out on its intelligence relationships, he said: “I’ve no reason today to think that.” Sir Andrew said the US-UK intelligence partnership was “very close and trusted”, adding: “It is, of course, of great importance to us. And, I dare say, to the US too, though that’s for them to say. It is a two-way street.” His comments came as it was reported that a US delegation from National Security Agency and the National Economic Council was due in London on Monday in a last-ditch lobbying drive to persuade the British officials not to give Huawei a role.

Huawei's UK headquarters in Reading. Credit: PA