‘Miracle kitten’ wins PDSA Pet Survivor of the Year Award

A “miracle kitten” which suffered horrendous injuries including a ripped abdomen and severed tail has been named PDSA Pet Survivor of the Year 2019. Owner Stephanie Wood says she fears Woody was deliberately attacked, leaving the severe wounds that required lengthy lifesaving surgery. But now the kitten, which lives with the Wood family in Battle, East Sussex, has been picked in a public vote to win the annual award run by the vet charity.

PDSA Pet Survivor 2019 Woody the cat Credit: PDSA/PA

Ms Wood said: “It’s been a tough year for Woody and the whole family, but it’s ended on a high by winning this award. Thankfully the experience hasn’t changed his personality – he’s such a friendly little cat, and will do anything for a cuddle or a treat. We couldn’t imagine life without him. “Thanks so much to the team at Sussex Coast Vets, to PDSA for recognising our miracle kitten, and to everyone who donated towards his care and voted for him to win.” PDSA vet nurse Louise Chapman, who presented Woody with his trophy and prize at the PDSA Pet Hospital in Brighton, said: “Woody suffered very severe injuries and it was touch and go whether he would survive. “But thanks to the skill of his vets and round-the-clock care from his family during months of recovery and rehabilitation, Woody pulled through. He’s a true pet survivor and a worthy winner indeed.” Woody, who is a “precious companion” for Ms Wood’s son, who has autism, returned home with its injuries last July. A PDSA spokeswoman said: “When he disappeared for several hours one evening, his family became worried. Later on he suddenly jumped through the living room window, but just sat on the sofa quietly and was eerily calm.

Woody at the vets Credit: Stephanie Wood/PA