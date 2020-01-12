Serena Williams wins first title since becoming a mother

Serena Williams has secured her first title since becoming a mother with victory in the ASB Classic Final in Auckland.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner defeated Jessica Pegula in the final 6-3, 6-4, to claim her 73rd WTA title and first in three years.

Speaking after the match, Williams said: "It was a good match.

"I don't think I hit a tremendous amount of aces - she was getting all my serves back.

"My groundstrokes were probably the strongest thing in that match.

"It's good for me to win matches where I'm not getting too many free points, so I have to rely on my groundstrokes."