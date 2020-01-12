Thousands join 'Run Against Dictatorship' in Thai capital

Thousands turn out for the 'Run Against Dictatorship' at a park in Bangkok, Thailand. Credit: AP

Thousands of anti-government protesters took part in the "Run Against Dictatorship" on Sunday in what was Bangkok's biggest political demonstration in years. More than 13,000 people turned up for the run at a park, demanding Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stood down. Along the route in the Thai capital, further supporters cheered participants on, giving a three-fingered salute that has been the pro-democracy movement's symbol of resistance. T-shirts were emblazoned with caricatures of Prayuth and posters on stage carried slogans, such as "Every drop of sweat is for the future of Thailand" and "Getting rid of Uncle is harder than getting rid of belly fat". Prayuth's nickname is "Uncle Tu".

People gather to watch as supporters of the anti-military Future Forward Party. Credit: AP

A smaller counter protest by government supporters was held at another city park more than six miles away - signalling rising political tensions. Last year's general election was meant to restore full democracy, five years after the military under Prayuth staged a coup and took power. But the poll rules were widely seen as framed to favour the pro-military party. Critics say the election only established a veneer of democracy. The government's sluggish economic performance has added to a growing sense of discontent.

Protesters say the economy is worse under Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Credit: AP

One participant at the anti-government run, an office worker who gave his name only as Sakdinan, carried a plastic scythe to pose as the Grim Reaper, the symbol of death. "Everything's worse," he said through a full face mask. "The economy is worse and people are facing difficulties including over freedom of expression." The trigger for Sunday's rally were moves by courts to dissolve a popular, new progressive political party. The Future Forward Party came from nowhere to become the third largest group in parliament with 80 seats. Their anti-military agenda made many younger Thais flock to the party in a challenge to the deeply conservative ruling elite.

A protester dresses up as the Grim Reaper - the symbol of death. Credit: AP

The party's rise in popularity has been met with legal cases, through the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court, for a number of alleged breaches of the law. Many now assume the party will be found guilty and dissolved, possibly even this month. The party's charismatic leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, has become a galvanising figure behind the growing protests. "The people show great awareness of the political situation," the billionaire businessman-turned-politician said at the rally, in between posing for selfies with excited supporters.

Leader of the anti-military Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit takes selfies with supporters. Credit: AP