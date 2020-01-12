Thousands evacuated in Philippines as volcano spews plume of ash nine miles high

Thousands of residents have been evacuated in the Philippines after a volcano south of the capital started to spew ash up to nine miles (15km) up into the air.

Flights to and from Manila International Airport have been cancelled amid warnings of a possible explosive eruption and volcanic tsunami.

Around 6,000 at-risk residents have been ordered to leave the island Taal Volcano is on.

Tens of thousands more from nearby coastal towns have also been evacuated, officials said.

About 300,000 people were targeted to be moved to safety in nearby Batangas overnight and in the next few days.