- ITV Report
Thousands evacuated in Philippines as volcano spews plume of ash nine miles high
Thousands of residents have been evacuated in the Philippines after a volcano south of the capital started to spew ash up to nine miles (15km) up into the air.
Flights to and from Manila International Airport have been cancelled amid warnings of a possible explosive eruption and volcanic tsunami.
Around 6,000 at-risk residents have been ordered to leave the island Taal Volcano is on.
Tens of thousands more from nearby coastal towns have also been evacuated, officials said.
About 300,000 people were targeted to be moved to safety in nearby Batangas overnight and in the next few days.
The volcanology institute reminded the public that the small island where the volcano lies is a permanent danger zone, although fishing villages have existed there for years.
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a nine-mile high plume of volcanic ash has triggered ashfall in communities living nearby.
Heavy ashfall has also reached further afield, with residents in the nearby province of Cavite being warned to stay indoors.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has raised the alert to level three - the highest alert is level five.
Authorities are warning at level 3 the Taal volcano could release a "hazardous eruption in weeks".
One of the world's smallest volcanoes, Taal is among two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active region that is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
About 20 typhoons and other major storms each year also lash the Philippines, which lies between the Pacific and the South China Sea, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.