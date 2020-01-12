Wet and very windy tomorrow as Storm Brendan prepares to hit western coasts.

Today: Early rain over southeast England soon clearing. Otherwise, brighter than yesterday with sunny spells. Also a few showers about, mainly northwest Scotland and also across a central swathe of the UK until early afternoon. Windy in the far north.

Tonight :Clear periods and colder than last night for most. Further showers for the far north of Scotland, and also some showery rain over southern England during the early hours.

Monday: Most areas fine and bright at first. Soon becoming blustery and windy though with spells of rain, heavy at times, following during the afternoon and evening. Gusts in excess of 70mph along coastal areas.