Base jumper rescued from cliff in Thailand after getting stuck 200m above ground

An Australian base jumper has been rescued from a cliff in Thailand after getting stuck 200m (656ft) above ground.

Local residents spotted Johannes Grasser suspended from the near vertical cliff at around 8.30am.

He was seen hanging from the cords of his parachute which had become snagged on the edge of a rock after winds blew him off course.

The 28-year-old was stuck for more than five hours while a team of rescuers in the southern Thai province of Phattalung worked to reach him.