Stormont reopens: Boris Johnson meets Northern Ireland's newly-appointed leaders

With power-sharing restored in Stormont, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has met its newly-appointed leaders to discuss how much cash the UK government will provide to support the return of devolution.

The PM was greeted by DUP First Minister Arlene Foster and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill outside Stormont Castle in Belfast.

As they posed for photographs Mr Johnson shook hands with Ms O’Neill and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith shook hands with Ms Foster.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is also due at Stormont on Monday as he and Mr Johnson mark the resurrection of the institutions after a three-year political impasse.

Ahead of Mr Johnson’s arrival, a Stormont minister said he expected the government to deliver at least £2 billion to support the powersharing deal

DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots warned that the money could come with “strings attached”, potentially by way of a commitment from the executive to raise extra revenue through the introduction of water charges or a hike in rates bills.

The UK government made a series of financial promises as part of efforts to get the “New Decade, New Approach” agreement over the line.

Mr Smith, who helped broker the deal, pledged major investment to alleviate problems in the region’s struggling public services, but declined to confirm the sums involved until a devolution was restored.