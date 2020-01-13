Business optimism ‘flatlined’ following general election – report

Business optimism has “flatlined” following the general election as firms wait to see the impact of the new Government and its policies, a study suggests.

Business advisers BDO LLP said companies were also waiting for details on how the UK will leave the European Union.

Peter Hemington, of BDO LLP, said: “UK business is hoping for a Boris bounce. However, we’ve seen in the past that post-election changes in optimism take a while to feed through, even where the result is as decisive as this.