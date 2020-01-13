Cabinet ministers ‘to discuss Flybe rescue package’

Chancellor Sajid Javid will hold talks with the business and transport secretaries about whether to support a rescue deal for airline Flybe, it has been reported. Andrea Leadsom and Grant Shapps will meet Mr Javid on Tuesday to discuss whether a £100 million tax payment can be deferred until 2023, according to Sky News. It was reported that the deal would be conditional on Flybe’s three shareholders pumping tens of millions of pounds into the loss-making carrier.

The plan is said to involve Flybe deferring this year’s estimated air passenger duty (APD) bill of £106 million for three years, giving it the chance to survive the tough winter trading conditions. Trade association Airlines UK, which represents UK carriers, has previously warned that the tax restricts connectivity and passenger growth. Passengers on domestic flights pay £26 in APD for a return trip, with higher rates for longer flights and premium cabins. The tax is expected to be worth £3.7 billion to the Treasury in 2019/20. Flybe was bought by a consortium consisting of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019 following poor financial results.

Credit: PA Graphics

The consortium, known as Connect Airways, paid just £2.2 million for Flybe’s assets but pledged to inject cash into the airline to turn it around. The holding of rescue talks with the Government over the weekend indicates the financing requirements have become greater than expected. If Flybe collapses, it would be the second UK airline to fail in four months, after Thomas Cook went bust in September. Around 2,400 people are employed by Flybe.

