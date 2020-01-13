Canadian PM Justin Trudeau promises answers to families of Iran plane crash victims

Justin Trudeau has said the Canadian government "will not rest until we get answers" into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by an Iranian missile.

All 176 people on board the flight from Tehran on Wednesday were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

Speaking at a memorial in Edmonton, Alberta, Mr Trudeau said the government "will not rest until there is justice and accountability".

Iran denied for three days that it was the cause of the crash, initially blaming engine failure.

Mr Trudeau said it has been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who died in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran.

Hesaid he has learned many of the victims came to Canada in search of new opportunities for their families, but those families are now consumed by grief and outrage.