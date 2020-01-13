Dukes William and Harry dismiss 'potentially harmful' and 'false' UK newspaper story

Prince Harry and Prince William have put out a joint press statement dismissing a "false story" in a UK newspaper that speculated about their relationship.

Spokespeople for The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge said:

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”