- ITV Report
-
Dukes William and Harry dismiss 'potentially harmful' and 'false' UK newspaper story
Prince Harry and Prince William have put out a joint press statement dismissing a "false story" in a UK newspaper that speculated about their relationship.
Spokespeople for The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge said:
“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.
“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”
The two brothers are expected to join the Queen and other royals in Sandringham House today for 'crisis talks' to discuss the futures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The meeting will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, his father the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge since he announced he and Meghan wanted to step back from their royal duties.