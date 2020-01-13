- ITV Report
Iran's ambassador to UK summoned by Foreign Office in response to arrest of UK diplomat
Iran's ambassador to the UK has been summoned by the Foreign Office in response to the "unacceptable" arrest of the British ambassador in Tehran, Downing Street said.
Rob Macaire was arrested in Tehran on Saturday after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people on board, including four Brits.
The passenger plane was travelling to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when it was shot down early on Wednesday, near Tehran.
Iranians authorities admitted to "unintentionally" shooting the plane down, shortly after launching ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces.
Mr Macaire said he was attending the vigil but left when protests began, however he was summoned to the foreign ministry in Tehran to explain his "illegal and inappropriate presence" at the event.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denounced Mr Macaire's detention as a "flagrant violation" of international law.
The UK Government will tell Iran's ambassador in London, Hamid Baeidinejad, it has "strong objections" to the arrest of the UK's top diplomat in Tehran.
The prime minister's official spokesman said: "In relation to the arrest of the UK's ambassador over the weekend, I would say this was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated.
"We are seeking full assurances from the Iranian Government that this will never happen again.
"The FCO has summoned the Iranian ambassador today to convey our strong objections."
Families of the victims of the downed Ukrainian International Airlines flight could seek compensation from the Iranian government, Downing Street indicated.
"As a first step we need a comprehensive, transparent and independent investigation to know exactly what happened," the prime minister's official spokesman said.
"Of course the families of the four British victims deserve justice and closure and we will continue to do everything we can to support them in getting that, including options for compensation."