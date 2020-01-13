Iran's ambassador to UK summoned by Foreign Office in response to arrest of UK diplomat

The UK's ambassador to Iran was arrested after a vigil for plane crash victims turned into a protest. Credit: AP

Iran's ambassador to the UK has been summoned by the Foreign Office in response to the "unacceptable" arrest of the British ambassador in Tehran, Downing Street said. Rob Macaire was arrested in Tehran on Saturday after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash, which killed 176 people on board, including four Brits. The passenger plane was travelling to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, when it was shot down early on Wednesday, near Tehran. Iranians authorities admitted to "unintentionally" shooting the plane down, shortly after launching ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American forces.

Mr Macaire said he left the vigil when protest broke out. Credit: Twitter/Rob Macaire

Mr Macaire said he was attending the vigil but left when protests began, however he was summoned to the foreign ministry in Tehran to explain his "illegal and inappropriate presence" at the event. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denounced Mr Macaire's detention as a "flagrant violation" of international law. The UK Government will tell Iran's ambassador in London, Hamid Baeidinejad, it has "strong objections" to the arrest of the UK's top diplomat in Tehran. The prime minister's official spokesman said: "In relation to the arrest of the UK's ambassador over the weekend, I would say this was an unacceptable breach of the Vienna Convention and it needs to be investigated.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.