Iran's top actress breaks ranks: 'We are captives'

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti has spoken out against her country's regime in a Instagram post to her six million followers.

"I fought for this dream for a long time and didn't want to accept it," she wrote.

"We are not citizens. We never were. We are captives. Millions of captives."

The 35-year-old, who starred in the Oscar-winning film The Salesman, made the statement a day after protests broke out in Tehran over the 'unintentional' shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing 176 people onboard.