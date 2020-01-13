Labour leadership contest: All candidates through after Clive Lewis pulls out

Clive Lewis pulled out the race. Credit: PA

All the remaining candidates in the Labour leadership election have made it through to the next round after Clive Lewis pulled out the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. Those in the next stage of the contest - Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Emily Thornberry - must now gain support from local Labour parties or from affiliate groups, including trade unions before their names are added to the final ballot. Those through to the deputy leadership race's second round - shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, Scottish MP Ian Murray, shadow culture secretary Dawn Butler, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon and shadow sports minister Rosena Allin Khan - will do the same. Mr Lewis was in last place in the race to secure 22 nominations from colleagues, but quit after conceding he would not make it through.

The move provided a boost to shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, who jumped from 13 nominations to 21 after Mr Lewis quit. But with moments before the 2:30pm deadline, Ms Thornberry's bid was on a knife-edge, with the official list showing she was still short of the required number of signatures. Mr Burgon also just scraped through, with 22 nominations - three received within the final hour. Mr Lewis said he was standing aside "in the spirit of pluralism, diversity and generosity", so that his supporters would redistribute their votes elsewhere.

