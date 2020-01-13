Labour leadership race to enter next phase as nominations close

Labour leadership hopefuls Emily Thornberry and Clive Lewis will learn today whether they stand a chance of making it on to the ballot paper in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. The two frontbenchers have until 2.30pm on Monday to secure the 22 nominations from Labour MPs and MEPs they need to go forward to the next stage of the contest. Four contenders – Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips – already have the numbers they require to go through. But as of Sunday, Ms Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, had only 10 while Mr Lewis had just four.

Emily Thornberry has said she is ‘fairly confident’ of making the cut Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

With a significant numbers of MPs yet to decide who to back, Ms Thornberry said at the weekend she was “fairly confident” of making it but Mr Lewis admitted getting the numbers was “hard”. In the race for deputy leader, which is running in parallel, two candidates – shadow education secretary Angela Rayner and Ian Murray – are already through. Three others – Richard Burgon on 18, Rosena Allin-Khan with 17 and Dawn Butler with 15 – are hoping they can also make the cut. Those who qualify in the two contests then need to get the nominations of 33 local constituency parties or three Labour affiliates – including at least two trade unions – to enter the final postal ballot of party members and registered supporters.

