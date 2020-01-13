‘Living robot’ developed by scientists using frog embryos

Scientists claim to have created the world’s first living robots using stem cells from frog embryos.

The tiny hybrids are “entirely new life-forms” known as xenobots – named after the African frog used in the research – and are able to move about.

It is hoped the millimetre-wide bots could one day be used to swim around human bodies to specific areas requiring medicine, or to gather microplastic in the oceans.

“We here present a method that designs completely biological machines from the ground up,” the team from the University of Vermont writes in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Unlike the metal robots we have become accustomed to, biological tissues present the potential advantage of being able to heal too, though it remains very much in the early stages.