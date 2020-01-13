Monday's weather: Turning increasingly windy and rainy as Storm Brendan hits

Many parts of the UK will start dry, bright and rather cold on Monday morning.

However, thickening cloud heralds a spell of heavy rain and gales, reaching many western areas by lunchtime, with severe gales likely around the coast as Storm Brendan starts to move across the UK.

Rain and strong winds reach eastern parts later causing difficult driving conditions for the evening commute.

This will be followed by showery conditions further west.

There will be a top temperature of 11 Celsius (52F) but it will feel much colder in the wind and rain.