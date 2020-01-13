Nearly half those charged with London knife deaths were previous blade offenders

Almost half of people charged with knife killings in London over the past three years had previously committed an offence involving a blade, new figures suggest. Scotland Yard charged a total of 379 suspects with knife crime homicides between the start of November 2016 and the end of October last year. Some 173 of those charged in that period, or 46%, had previously committed a knife offence, according to data released by the force. But the proportion of previous offenders charged with knife killings fell from 71% between November 1 2016 and October 31 2017 to 37% over the same period in 2018/19.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “We need to understand why those involved, including children and young people, carry knives. “Often it’s because they are facing a poverty of hope – a future with no qualifications, no job prospects, and no role models, making them vulnerable to criminal gangs who coerce them to carry knives and deliver drugs. “The new Government urgently needs to work with charities, education, health, youth workers, the criminal justice system and local communities to find long-term solutions to break the circle of violence.” The figures come after 149 homicides were recorded in the capital last year, up from 133 the previous year, despite a drop nationally. Tory London Assembly member Tony Devenish called for changes to the criminal justice system to bring re-offending rates down.

