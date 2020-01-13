Oscar Nominations 2020: Joker leads the nominees and nod to British actress Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo, Sam Mendes, Florence Pugh and Joaquin Phoenix are all nominated for Oscars. Credit: PA

Florence Pugh, 1917 director Sam Mendes and Cynthia Erivo are among the British nominees at this year's Oscars, with nominations looking more diverse compared to the Baftas. Erivo is nominated for best actress in the biopic Harriet, on the life of the slave abolitionist, while Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin have been nominated for the best original song Oscar in Rocketman. Pugh's Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan received her fourth Oscar nomination with a best actress nod, with Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy making up the rest of the nominations in best actress category.

Saoirse Ronan is nominated for best actress. Credit: PA

The actor in a leading role category contained, Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes. The Joker leads the nomination pack with 11 nods, followed by 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, all up for 10 awards. The academy recognised Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed Little Women, with a best picture nomination.

ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar asks does the Oscar appease the lack of diverse nominations at the Baftas?

However the director category is an all-male line-up, with nods to Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite. Despite this, the Oscar nominations appear more diverse than the Baftas, with the academy nominating Ervivo, in direct contrast to the all-white acting nominees at the Baftas. And Barack and Michelle Obama have earned a Oscar nomination for 'American Factory' - the first film released by their production company. The best documentary nomination goes to the film's producers Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert. "So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix," the former first lady wrote on Twitter.

Pugh was nominated for best supporting actress alongside Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbie for Bombshell. While in the supporting actor category the nominees are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Sir Anthony for The Two Popes, Al Pacino and his The Irishman co-star Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.

