- ITV Report
-
Oscar Nominations 2020: Joker leads the nominees and nod to British actress Cynthia Erivo
Florence Pugh, 1917 director Sam Mendes and Cynthia Erivo are among the British nominees at this year's Oscars, with nominations looking more diverse compared to the Baftas.
Erivo is nominated for best actress in the biopic Harriet, on the life of the slave abolitionist, while Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin have been nominated for the best original song Oscar in Rocketman.
Pugh's Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan received her fourth Oscar nomination with a best actress nod, with Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renee Zellweger for Judy making up the rest of the nominations in best actress category.
The actor in a leading role category contained, Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker and Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes.
The Joker leads the nomination pack with 11 nods, followed by 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, all up for 10 awards.
The academy recognised Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed Little Women, with a best picture nomination.
- ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar asks does the Oscar appease the lack of diverse nominations at the Baftas?
However the director category is an all-male line-up, with nods to Sam Mendes for 1917, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Todd Phillips for Joker, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.
Despite this, the Oscar nominations appear more diverse than the Baftas, with the academy nominating Ervivo, in direct contrast to the all-white acting nominees at the Baftas.
And Barack and Michelle Obama have earned a Oscar nomination for 'American Factory' - the first film released by their production company.
The best documentary nomination goes to the film's producers Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert.
"So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix," the former first lady wrote on Twitter.
Pugh was nominated for best supporting actress alongside Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.
While in the supporting actor category the nominees are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Sir Anthony for The Two Popes, Al Pacino and his The Irishman co-star Joe Pesci and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.
- Oscars nominations in full
Best Picture
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Directing
- Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
- Sam Mendes (1917)
- Todd Phillips (Joker)
- Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
- Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
- Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
- Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
- Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
- The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Original Screenplay
- 1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
- Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
- Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han)
International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Production Design
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Film Editing
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Cinematography
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume Design
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Little Women
Sound Mixing
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Sound Editing
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
- 1917
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Makeup and Hairstyling
- 1917
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Animated Short Film
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Live-Action Short Film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Original Song
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- "I'm Standing With You" (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
- "Into the Unknown" (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- "Stand Up" (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo