Pope Benedict XVI makes rare statement on priest celibacy debate

Retired pope Benedict XVI has intervened in a Catholic Church debate over whether to allow married men to become priests.

The former pope revealed his views in a book co-authored with Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah in a move that could be seen as an attempt to sway the thinking of his successor Pope Francis.

It comes amid discussion of the issue of allowing married men to become priests in order to address a shortage in the Amazon, where the faithful can go months without having a Mass.

Benedict’s intervention is extraordinary, given he had promised to remain “hidden from the world” when he retired in 2013 and pledged his obedience to the new pope.