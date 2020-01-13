Pupils given sugary drinks and chocolate in low quality packed lunches – experts

Children are being sent to school with a packed lunch of a sugary drink, a packet of crisps and a chocolate bar, new research reveals. A study found that while, overall, the amount of sugar in packed lunches is declining, many contain foods still too high in sugar, salt or fat. Overall, packed lunches are worse nutritionally than those offered by schools, and vitamin levels are falling, researchers said. In one case, a child was sent to school with a packed lunch of a pasty, while others only had a sugary drink, crisps and chocolate for their lunch.

Apples are the most popular fruit in lunch boxes, a study found Credit: PA

Meanwhile, levels of fruit and vegetables have barely changed over the course of a decade, experts found. The study, published in the journal BMJ Open, included data from 2006 for 1,148 pupils at 76 schools in England. Of these schools, 18 also took part in a 2016 comparison survey, which included a total of 323 pupils. Researchers analysed the contents of lunchboxes in both studies, including weighing food and looking at drinks.

The study found more than half of lunch boxes contained crisps or other savoury snacks, while around a third included a chocolate biscuit Credit: PA

The study found that most sandwiches in both surveys were made with white bread (with white wraps becoming increasingly popular), and the most frequent filling was ham, which health experts say is linked to bowel cancer. More than half of lunch boxes in both surveys contained crisps or other savoury snacks, while around one in three included a chocolate biscuit. Around four in 10 lunchboxes also contained sugary squash or a carton of fruit drink in 2016, although this was lower than in 2006. The proportion eating a salami sausage stick or a sausage roll increased slightly in 2016. Experts also found that three lunches in 2016 contained just a sugary drink, a savoury snack and a chocolate bar. One contained a pasty.

