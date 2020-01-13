Advertisement

Sandringham summit dominates Monday's front pages

The talks about Harry and Meghan's future dominate Monday's front pages. Credit: Twitter/The Times/Daily Mail

The fallout from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision continues to escalate on the front pages of the nation’s papers.

The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express all lead with the Queen’s planned meeting with Harry, his brother the Duke of Cambridge and their father.

The Metro focuses on the Queen looking “deep in thought” as she left a Sunday church service prior to the royal summit at Sandringham.

Meanwhile The Daily Telegraph, The Sun and the Daily Mirror report that there are fears among some in the Palace that Harry and Meghan could use the threat of a “tell-all interview” as leverage in the royal family’s crisis meetings.

Moving away from the royals, The Guardian leads with a second day of protests in Tehran over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet by the Iranian military.

More than half of the British public want the UK to reach net-zero carbon emissions in the next 10 years, according to The Independent.

The Financial Times reports on MI5’s chief downplaying fears that adopting Huawei technology would hurt intelligence sharing, as well as a new chapter in the downfall of former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn.

And the Daily Star leads with a story on “snowflakes” accusing the British Museum of racism over exhibits “glorifying colonialism”.

