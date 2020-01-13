Severe wind warnings issued as Storm Brendan sweeps through the UK and Ireland

Gusts of up to 80mph could hit parts of the UK as Storm Brendan sweeps in, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

The Republic of Ireland will be most affected by the storm, with Met Eireann putting out an orange wind warning for the entire country.

Their British counterparts have also issued a weather warning covering the next two days, warning of wind for much of the western half of the UK.

Storm Brendan is expected to plague Ireland until 9pm, bringing with it a significant risk of coastal flooding, while the warning of “a very windy period” is in force across the west of England, Scotland and Wales is in force from 10am on Monday.

The east coast will not escape the impact of the storm either, with winds of 40-50mph possible.