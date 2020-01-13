Summit at Sandringham: Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge since the issue engulfed the royal family this week, making headlines around the world. Meghan is with their baby son Archie in Canada, but a royal source said it is likely she will join the crisis talks by phone. The duchess flew to Canada a few days ago where the family spent an extended festive break in the province of British Columbia.

The Prince of Wales with his sons in 2014 Credit: Alastair Grant/PA

It is thought William will be travelling to the estate in Norfolk from his Kensington Palace apartment and Harry from Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle. Charles was in Oman to attend a condolence ceremony following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, and was due to travel back to the UK on Sunday evening. The Queen attended church at Sandringham on Sunday where wellwishers expressed sympathy for her, and clapped as she left, with some members of the public saying that Harry and Meghan should not receive any more taxpayers’ money. The 93-year-old monarch was pictured arriving for the service wearing a hearing aid for what is believed to be the first time in public.

A hearing aid is visible as the Queen arrives to attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham on Sunday Credit: Joe Giddens/PA