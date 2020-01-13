The Royal Rota: Harry, Meghan and the Sandringham summit

This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, Chris Ship and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by Kelly Cobiella, London Correspondent for NBC News, Max Foster, Anchor and Correspondent for CNN and Sarah Greenhalgh, Europe Correspondent for 7 News Australia.

Chris, Lizzie and Russell discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's recent decision to step down as senior royals and how the world reacted.

