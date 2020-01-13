Thousands of unseen images provide new insight into building history

Thousands of unseen images of British buildings have been released online by archivists. The pictures, taken from the John Laing Photographic Collection, include notable sites like Coventry Cathedral, the M1 motorway, the Barbican in London and the Second Severn Crossing. Everyday sites such as social housing estates, sewage works and bus stations are also among more than 2,000 pictures from last century released on Historic England’s website. The pictures form the first batch of 10,000 newly digitised images taken by photographers at John Laing, which ceased its construction work in 2002. They have been released as part of Historic England’s Breaking New Ground project to digitise and explore Britain’s construction history.

A man works on the geometric tile decoration for the domed ceiling of the main prayer hall at the London Central Mosque Credit: Historic England Archive/John Laing Photographic Collection/PA

As part of the project, former Laing construction workers are attending schools to share their experiences on the building sites. Pensioner John McGuinness was a cost surveyor with Laing from 1960 and worked on Easiform housing developments. He has spoken to schoolchildren at Goddard Park primary school in Swindon. Mr McGuinness said: “As someone who trained with Laing and later worked on a wide range of sites in various roles, I am delighted to have taken part in this project. “The sites I worked on with Laing ranged from brick and concrete housing to projects including the London Central Mosque, and the British Library.

Workers construct the central reservation of the M1 motorway Credit: Historic England Archive/John Laing Photographic Collection/PA

“I hope the workshop gave the children insight into the urgent housing shortages in the 1950s and 1960s after the Second World War, and the new and innovative methods of house construction which were used in their area.” James Laing originally established the firm in Carlisle in 1848 and it grew to become one of Britain’s major construction companies. The company employed photographers throughout the last century to capture its work, which include snaps of staff outings from sports days to trips to the seaside. Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “We are delighted to bring to the public the fascinating John Laing Photographic Collection through digitising 10,000 images, which will be accessible to everyone through our website.

Two Laing workers at the Carlisle Civic Centre construction site Credit: Historic England Archive/John Laing Photographic Collection/PA