UK braced for Storm Brendan wind and rain

Wind and rain will batter parts of the UK as Storm Brendan sweeps in, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

The Republic of Ireland will be most affected by the storm, which was named by Met Eireann, but gusts of up to 80mph could hit the western half of the UK on Monday where a yellow warning for wind is in place from 10am.

The east coast will not escape the impact of the storm either, with winds of 40-50mph possible.